Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

