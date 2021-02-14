Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

