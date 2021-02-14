Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,472 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70.

