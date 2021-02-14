Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

