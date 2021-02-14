Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,551 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.