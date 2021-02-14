Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

