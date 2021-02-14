Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,315,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.