Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,182.55. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.