Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

