Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,864 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

