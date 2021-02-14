Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,619 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.