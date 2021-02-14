Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 150,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter.

SLY stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

