Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

