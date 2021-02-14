Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $268.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

