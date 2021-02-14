Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 13,740 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,810,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 669,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 524,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

