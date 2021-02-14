Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 15,056 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 48,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

