Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,753 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Celanese by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Shares of CE opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

