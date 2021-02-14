Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 19,884 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.