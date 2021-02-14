Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 482 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

