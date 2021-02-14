Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 50,273 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.31% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.55 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $66,740.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,672.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $522,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

