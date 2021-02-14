Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

