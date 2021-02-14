Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $302.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.47 and a 200-day moving average of $241.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.