Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 9,435 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

