NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

