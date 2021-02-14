Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

