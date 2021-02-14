NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 3,341,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,977 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,079 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $6,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.