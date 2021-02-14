NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.
NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 3,341,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
