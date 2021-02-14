Novak Financial Planning LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3,198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

