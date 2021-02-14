Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVZMY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

