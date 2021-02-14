NPCoin Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $388,327.41 and $607.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005241 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

