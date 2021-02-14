NuBits Price Hits $0.36 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 627% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $568.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00277459 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

