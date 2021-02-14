Nuggets Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2,529.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

