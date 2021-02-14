NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77.81 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 53% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $60.72 million and approximately $77.81 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00192133 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.31 or 0.83659092 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

