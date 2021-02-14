NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Tops $66.85 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $66.85 million and approximately $68.59 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00278590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00090619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00095582 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.49 or 0.91320751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059400 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

