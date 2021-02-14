NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $530.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,968,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,866,938 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

