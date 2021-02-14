Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. 12,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,235. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

