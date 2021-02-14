Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 258,226 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 176,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 66,713 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 227,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

