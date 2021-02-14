Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NJV stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

