Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $125,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 143,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

