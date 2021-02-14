NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.21.

NUVSF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

