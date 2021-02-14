nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

