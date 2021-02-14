NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $598.45. 9,368,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,312. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

