NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,563 shares of company stock worth $11,206,876 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,700.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,278.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,147.27. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.