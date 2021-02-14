NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 53,473 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.58% of NXP Semiconductors worth $259,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.