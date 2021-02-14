NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Down 36.9% in January

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the January 14th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.39. 1,671,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -366.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

