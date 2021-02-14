Nxt Price Up 89.2% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $35.05 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded 89.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00024258 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007298 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

