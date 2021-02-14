Nyerium (NYEX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $15,768.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,011,479 coins and its circulating supply is 32,126,852 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

