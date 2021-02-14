Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the January 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OCSI opened at $8.34 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

