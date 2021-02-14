Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $157.70 million and $9.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00089794 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00277403 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018170 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

