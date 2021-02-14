OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.26

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, OAX has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $19.72 million and $3.50 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.88 or 0.00980115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051024 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.30 or 0.05157282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

