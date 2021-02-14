Ocean Protocol Trading Up 28.7% This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $383.13 million and approximately $115.20 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.88 or 0.00920149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.37 or 0.04935356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

